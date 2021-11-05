HURLING: St. Thomas vs Gort (Senior Semi-Final Preview with Eanna Burke & Aidan Harte)

The second Brooks Senior Hurling Semi-Final takes place on Sunday, 7th November at 2pm.

Defending champions St. Thomas go up against neighbours Gort in Kenny Park, Athenry at 2pm.

It’s their first meeting since the 2017 championship when goals from Jack and Richie Cummins helped Gort to a 2-18 to 0-14 Senior A Group victory. Gort lost that year’s final to Liam Mellows while St. Thomas bounced back to win the Tom Callanan Cup in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Ahead of Sunday’s big match, St. Thomas’ Eanna Burke chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Sean Walsh.

And also ahead of the game, Gort’s Aidan Harte gave his thoughts to Galway Bay FM’s Niall Canavan.

Throw-in at Kenny Park, Athenry on Sunday is 2pm and we’ll have live coverage here on Galway Bay FM.