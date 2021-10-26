HURLING: Paul Bellew Discuss Henry Shefflin’s Senior Manager Appointment

At last night’s draws (Monday, 25th October) on ‘Over The Line’ for the Brooks Senior and Intermediate Hurling Championship semi-finals, Galway Hurling chairman Paul Bellew spoke about the process that led to Henry Shefflin’s appointment as the new senior hurling manager.

While the news shocked many, the arrival of the Kilkenny legend has been positively received across the county.

Paul Bellew tells Galway Bay FM’s Sean Walsh that it’s exciting news and that all the candidates, including Davy Fitzgerald conducted themselves well.

The Brooks Senior Hurling Championship draws produced two derby matches for the weekend after next.

Craughwell will clash with Clarinbridge, and Gort take on defending champions St. Thomas.

An east Galway rivalry is renewed at intermediate when Meelick/Eyrecourt come up against Killimor; while Moycullen meet Rahoon/Newcastle.

Details are still to be confirmed, but the games will be all ticket.

The under 20 championship draw take place next week.

At Minor A, Clarinbridge will collide with Turloughmore. And Oranmore/Maree, following their 3-20 to 1-9 victory over Loughrea yesterday, face Craughwell or Skehana/Mountbellew/Moylough.

The Junior C1 semi-finals are this Saturday at 3pm. Athenry are against Ardrahan in Kinvara; while Kilnadeema/Leitrim meet Killimor in Loughrea.

