HURLING: Moycullen vs Rahoon/Newcastle (Intermediate Semi-Final Preview with Fionn McDonagh & Colin Hanbury)

The first of the 2021 Brooks Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi-Finals takes place on Saturday, 6th November.

Last year’s runners-up Moycullen meet Rahoon/Newcastle in Pearse Stadium at 1.30pm.

Moycullen have been champions twice before (the last in 2011) and have lost two finals since in 2015 and 2020. Rahoon/Newcastle’s only previous final appearance was in 1977 when they beat Padragi Pearses.

Leading up to Saturday’s big game, Moycullen’s Fionn McDonagh chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Sean Walsh.

And Rahoon/Newcastle’s Colin Hanbury gave his view on the match to Galway Bay FM’s Niall Canavan.

Throw-in at Pearse Stadium on Saturday is 1.30pm and we’ll have full online coverage on our website galwaybayfm.ie.