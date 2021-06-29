HURLING: Galway vs Limerick (2020 All-Ireland Minor Semi-Final Preview with Brian Hanley)

print

The Galway minor hurling team to face Limerick will be announced this evening (Tuesday, 29th June) for the 2020 All-Ireland semi-final.

It’s this squad’s first competitive match together and they face the Shannonsiders on Friday (2nd July) in Cusack Park, Ennis.

The winners will compete in the All-Ireland Final against Kilkenny or Offaly eight day later (Saturday, 10th July, 5pm Portlaoise).

Leading up to this weekend’s semi-final, Galway manager Brian Hanley has been giving his thoughts on the game to Galway Bay FM’s Niall Canavan.

Throw-in between Galway and Limerick on Friday in Cusack Park, Ennis is 7.30pm and we’ll have live coverage here on Galway Bay FM.