GAA: Connacht PPS Senior Hurling Final Special

This Saturday will see the finals of the Connacht PPS Senior A, B, C and D hurling Championships.

The Senior B Final between Portumna Community School and Holy Rosary College Mountbellew will take place in Duggan Park at 1pm and will be followed by the Senior A Final at 3pm between Presentation College Athenry and St Raphael’s College Loughrea.

The D Final between Mercy Woodford and St Gerald’s Castlebar is at the Connacht GAA Centre at 1pm followed by the Senior C Final at 2.30pm at the Connacht GAA Centre between St Killian’s New Inn and Clarin College Athenry.

As we look forward to all four finals, we hear from the management of the SEVEN Galway teams involved this weekend in a special podcast.

Presented by John Mulligan