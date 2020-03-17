Over The Line – Monday, 16th March 2020

This evening on ‘Over the Line,’ we go live to New York for the latest from there ahead of the 1st round of the Connacht Football Championship game between Galway and New York.

We will find out what lies ahead for those travelling with flights booked for that weekend.

We’ll discuss the lockdown in relation to all Gaelic Games. Cyril Donnellan, Frannie Forde and Sean Walsh will give us their views on the dilemma for players and managers.

Paul Lennon of the Irish Star gives us his view on the various soccer issues for League of Ireland clubs, the F.A.I, the Premier League and UEFA..

Tom Stapleton of P&T Stapleton will discuss the maintenance of pitches and race tracks in Ireland.

And, Jonathon Mullen of Horse Racing Ireland will bring us through the current situation for racing.

Join Gerry Murphy and George McDonagh between 8&10 on Galway Bay FM.

Galway Bay FM’s ‘Over The Line’ will continue to broadcast every Monday evening from 8pm.