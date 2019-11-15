Oughterard v The Neale – Connacht IFC final Preview

The champions of Galway and Mayo will do battle tomorrow night under lights in Castlebar as Oughterard and The Neale meet at 5pm in MacHale Park in the Connacht Intermediate Football Championship Final, a game you can hear live on Galway Bay FM.

Ahead of the big game, Oughterard captain Eddie O’Sullivan and Chairman John Gillespie spoke to Ollie Turner…

The Neale’s best-known player is forward Tommy Conroy, who spoke to John Lynch of Midwest Radio after their semi-final win over Sligo side Geevagh…

Galway clubs record in Connacht Intermediate Football Finals:

2018 An Spideal 1-14 Fuerty (Ros) 0-16

2017 Michael Glaveys (Ros) 3-14 Claregalway 1-12

2015 Hollymount Carramore (Mayo) 0-9 Moycullen 0-8

2014 St Croans (Ros) 2-10 Killannin 0-11

2010 St James 0-14 Strokestown (Ros) 1-9

2009 Leitir Mór 2-14 Westport (Mayo) 2-13

2008 St Michaels 1-9 Kilbride (Ros) 1-8

2007 Moycullen 3-11 Ballintubber (Mayo) 1-8

2005 Caherlistrane 0-13 Boyle (Ros) 0-5

2004 Elphin (Ros) 1-10 Cortoon Shamrocks 0-8

Played 10 Won 6 Lost 4