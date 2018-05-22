On the Verge week 7 – Dessie O’Briens

Dessie O’Briens team in Kilreekil have shot to the top of the On The Verge sports quiz leader board with an outstanding score of 151 points. The team (above) is Colm Fahy (capt), John Manton, Bert Kennedy and Neville Glennon. Listen back to the quiz from Monday night…

On The Verge Leaderboard

Dessie O’Briens – 151 Points Broderick’s – 129 Points Seven Bar – 124 Points Tom Sheridans – 115 Points Jordans – 109 Points The Oakland Hotel – 92 Points Busker Brownes – 86 points

On the Verge comes from Sherrys of Clarinbridge next week!

