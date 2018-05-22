15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

On the Verge week 7 – Dessie O’Briens

By Sport GBFM
May 22, 2018

Time posted: 9:00 am

Dessie O’Briens team in Kilreekil have shot to the top of the On The Verge sports quiz leader board with an outstanding score of 151 points. The team (above) is Colm Fahy (capt), John Manton, Bert Kennedy and Neville Glennon. Listen back to the quiz from Monday night…

On The Verge Leaderboard

  1. Dessie O’Briens – 151 Points
  2. Broderick’s – 129 Points
  3. Seven Bar – 124 Points
  4. Tom Sheridans – 115 Points
  5. Jordans – 109 Points
  6. The Oakland Hotel – 92 Points
  7. Busker Brownes – 86 points

On the Verge comes from Sherrys of Clarinbridge next week!

