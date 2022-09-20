LISTEN: Paul Noonan On The Move

Barbara Nic Dhonnacha spoke with Paul Noonan after Houseplants brilliant performance on Day2 of the Fall Right Into Place festival at Claregalway Castle on the weekend.

Fall Right Into Place was on at Claregalway Castle this weekend Friday 16th, Saturday 17th and Sunday 18th of September 2022, with the party continuing to Galway’s West End for late night music trails and afterparties through Róisín Dubh, The Blue Note, Massimo, Bierhaus & Salt House.

Paul Noonan will return to Claregalway Castle October 11th for a solo performance as part of the Hibernacle series of intimate shows Meet Me at Sundown.