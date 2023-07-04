LISTEN: On The Move – Zeztra

“Dancing Freely,” the new song from Zeztra, presents a fresh new sound for the Dublin based sister duo. The track is an upbeat pop LGBTQ+ summer anthem that radiates love and acceptance, with inspiration drawn from both modern and 80’s pop hits. Although the lyrics are deep and meaningful, the overall vibe of this song was made for dancing and celebrating who you are. Kayte sits down with Zeztra’s Avril and Lorna to discuss the new track, opening for Maverick Sabre, and the path to their television debut.

