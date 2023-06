Picture This are returning to the airwaves with their latest heartfelt tribute, “Red Lights,” which showcases the band’s lyrical prowess with its evocative storytelling and infectious melodies. “Red Lights” explores the transformative power of love, as Picture This navigates the depths of emotions through poignant lyrics and their signature sound. Kayte chats to Ryan and Jimmy from the band about the track, Taylor Swift, and the ideas behind their new music videos.

