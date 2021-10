Join Marc Roberts with the ‘A List’, 3 to 5pm, broadcasting live ‘Utah Outdoors’, Marina Point, Ballinasloe (opposite the Shearwater Hotel), it’s is now open!!

Get out to the great outdoors with affordable high quality outdoor clothing & footwear for all the family.

‘Utah Outdoors’ check out their new website utahoutdoors.ie

#TheSoundofGalway #UtahOutdoors