Win with Nuasan

Tune in to Mollie in the Morning all this week where you could be in with a chance to win an Ultimate Muscle & Joint Relief Hamper Set courtesy of Nuasan, which contains all of their products designed to provide relief and support body recovery. The set includes the most popular products in the range; the Nuasan Active CBD Muscle Gel which combines the power of CBD with plant extracts to give a natural gel that provides instant warming relief to aches and pains and Nuasan Active Body Wash & Body Moisturiser which both contain arnica & magnesium to revive sore, tired muscles.

Nuasan skin & body care is designed to keep you moving & feeling great. Based in Galway, Nuasan cleverly combines science and sustainability to deliver natural, effective and beneficial products to provide relief from sore muscles and aching joints.

The most popular products in the range include Nuasan Active CBD Muscle Gel which combines the power of CBD with plant extracts to give a natural gel that provides instant warming relief to aches and pains and Nuasan Active Body Wash & Body Moisturiser which both contain arnica & magnesium to revive sore, tired muscles.



The brand was launched in January 2020 by Moycullen native, Dara Scott. “It’s fantastic to hear such positive feedback from customers so far. The CBD Muscle Gel is a personal favourite, I love knowing that if I rub it on a sore or pulled muscle in less than 15 mins the pain will be gone. As I get older I’m getting more aches and pains and I wanted to develop a natural topical product that would provide instant relief with no need to take pain killers. My mother and her friends rave about it for their arthritis and joint pains. Repair and recovery is so important and it’s wonderful to hear reports that our products are making a difference to the everyday lives of people of all ages.”



Whether for yourself or for someone you love, go to www.nuasan.com for your relief and recovery products.