Listen back to the best tips from gardening specialist Ger McGaugh on The Wagon once a month. McGaugh’s is a plant-centred establishment. Trees, shrubs, fruit, herbaceous plants and hedging are at the very core of their business. This is reflected in the number of qualified horticulturalists they have working outside in their garden centre who are always available to help and guide you in your selections.

Episode 1 – 3/4/2020