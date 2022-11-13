LISTEN: The Feel Good Factor

Curtis Stigers joined Marc Roberts ahead of his fourth coming show in The Black Box Theatre, Galway on the 20th of November.

Curtis Stigers drives his publicists crazy. For the past 30 years, the singer, songwriter, saxophonist and guitarist has been making records that confound those who try to categorise his music or put him in a box. Curtis Stigers has had several top ten hits as a long-haired, blue-eyed soul singer and he’s written and sung an Emmy nominated TV theme song – the theme song to the wildly popular TV show ‘Sons Of Anarchy’. He’s recorded a track for one of the biggest-selling pop albums of all time and he’s released nine critically-acclaimed, award-winning jazz albums. He’s played for presidents and princes and he’s appeared in two Seth MacFarlane movies about a foul-mouthed cuddly bear called Ted. He’s recorded thirteen studio albums and a live album singing Sinatra songs with a big band from Denmark. He’s toured with symphony orchestras, written songs with Carole King and duetted with Al Green, Shawn Colvin and Tom Jones.

Catch him live on The Black Box Theatre, Galway on the 20th of November.