Corofin man Shane McHugh who was named Escort of the Year at this year’s Rose of Tralee Festival joined Mollie and Ollie this morning for a quick chat.

Shane, who hails from Belclare is paired with Ohio Rose, Sarah McInerney.

The Galway man, bagged €1,000 in prize money and was delighted to be voted as Escort of the Year by the 33 Roses.

LISTEN: Corofin man Shane McHugh named Escort of the Year in Tralee

