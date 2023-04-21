Galway Talks: Knocknacarra Special Olympics Star Look For Your Support

Today is Special Olympic Ireland’s Annual Collection Day and you’re being asked to play your part to help support the groups ongoing sport, health and leadership programmes.

Collection Day funds are used to support the athletes in their training and competition throughout a 4 year cycle.

This year Special Olympics Ireland will send a team of 73 athletes, supported by a 34-strong coaching and management team to compete in 12 sports at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin.

John Morley caught up with Knocknacarra Special Olympics’ star and her mum as their collection day appeal gets underway.