Healthy Galway – See Change Ambassador Abigail McDonnell & Brian McDonald

On Tuesday 7th July Abigail McDonnell, See Change Ambassador & Brian Mc Donald, 50808 Volunteer spoke with Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks.

Listen back to what they have to say:

Audio pending…….

Infectious disease pandemics like coronavirus (COVID-19) can be worrying. This can affect your mental health. But there are many things you can do to mind your mental health during this time.

When we talk about our mental health we are talking about how we think, feel and act and, in particular, how we cope with the normal stresses of life. Our mental health is an important part of our overall wellbeing and how we function in our lives as a whole. Mental health is something we all have and something that is important to look after, in the same way that we look after our physical health.

A new text-based mental health service was launched in June this year, to support people who are struggling with any issue, big or small. ‘50808’ is a first of its kind for Ireland, a free 24/7 text service, providing everything from a calming chat to immediate support for people going through a mental health or emotional crisis.

Crisis Volunteers are available 24/7 for anonymous text conversations with the aim of providing immediate support in the short term and connecting people to resources that will help them into the future.

How does it work?

You text HELLO to 50808 when in crisis anytime 24/7 A trained Crisis Volunteer receives the text and responds quickly, usually within 5 minutes The Crisis Volunteer helps texters move “from a hot moment to a cool calm” to stay safe and healthy using effective listening and approved signposts – all through text message using 50808’s secure platform

Seeking help is often the first step towards getting and staying well. Don’t let the fear of what others might think prevent you from doing so. Here are some other options in terms of support:

For more information on looking after your health and wellbeing at this time, visit gov.ie/together.