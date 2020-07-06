Healthy Galway – See Change Ambassador Abigail McDonnell & Brian McDonald

On Tuesday 7th July Abigail McDonnell, See Change Ambassador & Brian Mc Donald, 50808 Volunteer spoke with Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks.
Listen back to what they have to say:
Infectious disease pandemics like coronavirus (COVID-19) can be worrying. This can affect your mental health. But there are many things you can do to mind your mental health during this time.
When we talk about our mental health we are talking about how we think, feel and act and, in particular, how we cope with the normal stresses of life. Our mental health is an important part of our overall wellbeing and how we function in our lives as a whole. Mental health is something we all have and something that is important to look after, in the same way that we look after our physical health.
A new text-based mental health service was launched in June this year, to support people who are struggling with any issue, big or small. ‘50808’ is a first of its kind for Ireland, a free 24/7 text service, providing everything from a calming chat to immediate support for people going through a mental health or emotional crisis.
Crisis Volunteers are available 24/7 for anonymous text conversations with the aim of providing immediate support in the short term and connecting people to resources that will help them into the future.
How does it work?
- You text HELLO to 50808 when in crisis anytime 24/7
- A trained Crisis Volunteer receives the text and responds quickly, usually within 5 minutes
- The Crisis Volunteer helps texters move “from a hot moment to a cool calm” to stay safe and healthy using effective listening and approved signposts – all through text message using 50808’s secure platform
Seeking help is often the first step towards getting and staying well. Don’t let the fear of what others might think prevent you from doing so. Here are some other options in terms of support:
- YourMentalHealth Information Line – Freephone 1800 111 888(any time, day or night). Visit yourmentalhealth.ie for information and nationwide support services.
- Aware – Freephone Support Line 1800 80 48 48 (from 10am to 10pm every day). Email [email protected] for services information and support.
- Grow Mental Health Recovery – Information line 1890 474 474. Visit www.grow.ie or email [email protected] for more information.
- HSE Mental Health Services – For more information on the Mental Health Services in Galway, click here.
- Jigsaw Galway and Roscommon – Mental health information and a Q&A service for young people, their parents and guardians, and those who work with young people. Visit www.jigsawonline.ie for more information.
- Mental Health Ireland – Information line 01 284 1166 (from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday).
- BelongTo Text Support – Text LGBTI+to086 1800 280to can chat in confidence with a trained crisis volunteer.
- Childline (ISPCC) – Freephone 1800 666 666 (any time day or night). Text 50101 (from 10am to 4pm every day).
- Pieta – Freephone 1800 247 247 (any time, day or night), Text HELP to 51444 (standard message rates apply). Pieta Galway & Tuam – telephone appointments will be provided to replace face-to-face appointments. Call: 091 502 921 (Galway) or 093 25586 (Tuam) for more information.
- Samaritans – Freephone 116 123 (any time, day or night). Email [email protected].
- Women’s Aid Domestic Violence Helpline – Freephone Helpline 1800 341 900 (24 hour national service).
- Irish Hospice Foundation – new Telephone Bereavement Support Service to support those who have been affected by bereavement during the COVID 19 pandemic. This is not a professional counselling service, however, the helpline can provide information on other services which provide this level of care, if that is required. Freephone 1800 80 70 77 (10am to 1pm, Monday to Friday).
- MyMind – In response to the mental health challenges posed by COVID 19, MyMind is now working with Sláintecare and the HSE to provide fully subsidised counselling, psychotherapy and psychological support for individuals in all regions of Ireland online and via phone. See eligibility criteria at: https://mymind.org/covid-19-project
- Perinatal Mental Health – The National Programme for Specialist Perinatal Mental Health Services has launched a series of information leaflets to support women and their families experiencing mental health difficulties during pregnancy and in the first postpartum year.
- Suicide or Survive – have developed a series of free online wellness workshops and programmes and short mental health webinars.
- Alone – Telephone 0818 222 024 (from 8am-8pm, Monday to Friday)
- Seniorline – Call 1800 804 591 (lines are open every day from 10am to 10pm).
- HSE Drug and Alcohol Helpline – Call the confidential freephone helpline on 1800 459 459 from Monday to Friday between 9:30am-5:30pm. Email [email protected]
For more information on looking after your health and wellbeing at this time, visit gov.ie/together.