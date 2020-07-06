Healthy Galway – Keeping Active with Katie Codyre

On Monday 6th July on Galway Talks Katie Codyre, Community Sports Development Officer, Galway Sports Partnership spoke with Keith Finnegan about the importance of Physical Activity.

Listen back to what Katie Codyre had to say:

Our routines are affected by the COVID-19 outbreak in different ways. During difficult times like this, it’s more important than ever to look after our general health and staying active is a huge part of this.

Regular physical activity is a key lifestyle factor which promotes health and maintains quality of life for all ages. The below table shows the benefits of regular physical activity support for both short and long-term health and wellbeing:

Body Heart Mind Improved fitness levels Reduce blood pressure and blood sugar levels Reduce stress and anxiety Improved weight management Reduce cholesterol Improve sleep Improved strength & balance Reduce the risk of heart disease Improve mood & self-confidence

The guidelines recommend 30 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity five days a week for adults, but short bouts of physical activity (even 10 minutes at a time) can quickly add up to 30 minutes. For kids it’s 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity a day. The important thing is that no matter what your age or circumstance you need to keep moving, so make sure to include some physical activity in your daily plan.

To promote daily physical activity at home among older adults who were cocooning due to COVID-19, Healthy Galway City and Healthy County Galway, in partnership with Galway Sports Partnership, developed an Exercise Leaflet. The leaflet can be downloaded here and hard-copies are also available. To request a hard copy please contact Jason from Galway Sports Partnership by email [email protected].

As restrictions are lifted and sporting facilities and amenities are opened back up it is important that we adhere to government advice when being active. Galway Sports Partnership have several programmes designed to help people to stay active while adhering to National Guidelines, and are here to support people to be active. For more information on how we can help or to find out more information on our programmes and resources see details below.

Contact Galway Sports Partnership:

E: [email protected]

T: 091 5 536459 | 091 509219

Web: http://www.galwayactive.ie/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GalwaySportsPartnership/

