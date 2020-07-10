Healthy Galway- Healthy Ireland at Your Library with Emer Donaghue

On Friday 10th July as part of the Healthy Galway City and County initiative Sally Ann Barrett on Galway Talks spoke with Emer Donoghue, Senior Executive Librarian, Galway Public Libraries about Healthy Ireland at Your Library.

Healthy Ireland at Your Library provides valuable health information and support to communities and individuals at all life stages.

Listen back to what Emer had to say:

Emer Donoghue, Senior Executive Librarian

The Healthy Ireland at Your Library Collection has over 100 titles covering the three Healthy Ireland themes – Eat Well, Think Well, Be Well. The collection is available to borrow in every local library free of charge. For more information and to see if there are any additions to the collection, go to www.librariesireland.ie or drop in to your local library.

A collection of health and wellbeing eBooks, eAudiobooks and eMagazines are also available to download from www.librariesireland.ie.

Become a member today by dropping into your local library or completing the online form. Click here for more information.

Please Note: As Galway Library Service begins to reopen its services and buildings, please check with Library HQ on 091 509388 or email [email protected], regarding the services currently available at your nearest Library Branch.

Libraries in Galway City:

· Galway City Library, Hynes Buildings, St. Augustine Street, Galway, H91 R6WF

Westside Library, Seamus Quirke Rd, Galway

Ballybane Library, Castlepark Road, Galway

Libraries in Galway County:

Athenry Ballinasloe Ballygar Glenamaddy Clifden Dunmore Eyrecourt Inis Oirr Gort Headford Inis Meain Leenane Inishbofin Killimor Kilronan Oranmore Letterfrack Loughrea Moylough Spiddal Oughterard Portumna Roundstone Tuam Woodford Carraroe

*There is also a Mobile Library that provides a service to areas not served by a Branch Library