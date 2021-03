print

Listen Back to Tues 2nd Mar 2021

On our ‘Good Health Naturally’ feature this week Polly from Evergreen Healthfoods offers some solutions for a 7 year old with bad dreams, also for urinary tract discomfort. Polly also talks about Cherry Juice and what it can do for you and whether fish oils are safe for those with heart problems. Listen back here to Good Health Naturally on Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan