The support from the community in Athenry this evening has been incredible for the candlelight vigil in memory of Kate Moran. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Moran family at this difficult time. A message from Athenry Camogie Club ⬇️ For people attending tonight’s vigil we would ask the following: 1. Please obey the stewards 2. We request that the Car park next door to Kenny park be utilised only by elderly patrons, close friends and family members 3. The cark park at the front and back of Athenry Mart will be open, please park as directed. Thank you for your cooperation. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam. 🕯️❤️