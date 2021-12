Probiotics to reduce indigestion over the Christmas is one topic Polly from Evergreen Healthfoods tackled this week on Good Health Naturally.

Polly also talked about remedies for stress, Psoriasis in the scalp, taking calcium with vitamin D and she has some great suggestions for Vegan Christmas lunch ideas.

Listen back here to Good Health Naturally with Evergreen Healthfoods on Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan



