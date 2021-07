print

Polly from Evergreen Healthfoods speaks with Keith on Galway Talks about what products to take for menopause and using Turmeric for those on chemotherapy. Polly also has advice on Aloe Vera for stomach problems and essential oils that can keep away ticks and mosquitos. She also explains the difference between probiotics and digestive enzymes.

