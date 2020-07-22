Good Health Naturally with Evergreen Healthfoods

Treating a sprained ankle with arnica, digestive enzymes for someone who is lactose intolerant and good gum health – Polly from Evergreen Healthfoods has the answers for Keith on Galway Talks. Polly also has some sleeping remedies that could help a child having trouble sleeping and who’s getting tired. Polly explains what is safe to take when hair is falling out while on cholesterol medications. Listen back here

print