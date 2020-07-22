Treating a sprained ankle with arnica, digestive enzymes for someone who is lactose intolerant and good gum health – Polly from Evergreen Healthfoods has the answers for Keith on Galway Talks. Polly also has some sleeping remedies that could help a child having trouble sleeping and who’s getting tired. Polly explains what is safe to take when hair is falling out while on cholesterol medications. Listen back here
Home Podcasts Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan Good Health Naturally with Evergreen Healthfoods