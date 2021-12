Fish Oil or Evening Primrose for Menopause? Just one of the questions for Polly from Evergreen Healthfoods on Good Health Naturally. This week Polly tells us what can help keep blood pressure low, the best supplement for sleep and when to avoid dandelion tea.

Listen back now:

Dec 9th 2021

Join us for Good Health Naturally in association with Evergreen Healthfoods on Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan every second Tuesday after 11:30 am

#goodhealthnaturally #pollyfromevergreen #evergreenhealthfoods