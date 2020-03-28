Glorious Galway – Paul Huish vs Dwayne Panka – IKF World Lightweight K-1 Title – Saturday, 19th March 2016

For the next few weeks, Galway Bay FM will be looking back at some recent glory days celebrated by the county.

Episode 5 goes back to March 2016 and a celebration of 20 years of kickboxing in Galway.

Black Dragon Kickboxing club presented an 18-fight card including Galway’s Paul Huish taking on Dwayne Panka from the Netherlands for the vacant IKF World Lightweight K-1 title a packed Clayton Hotel.

Relive all the excitement of the main event with Galway Bay Fm’s commentary team of John Mulligan and Jennifer Baranyai.

Click HERE to enjoy some of the other fights and an interview with Pete Foley.