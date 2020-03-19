Glorious Galway – Galway 0-26 Waterford 2-17 – 2017 All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final Commentary

For the next few weeks, Galway Bay FM will be looking back at some of the recent glory days celebrated by the county.

We start with the 2017 All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final when Galway won back the McCarthy Cup.

After 29 long years, the Tribesmen beat Waterford on September 3rd 2017 to win only their fifth ever title and first since 2018.

Relive a momentous day in the history of Galway hurling with Galway Bay FM’s commentary team of Sean Walsh, Niall Canavan, Conor Hayes and Liam Hodgins.

And click HERE for all the 2017 All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final Reaction.

Scorers – Galway: Joe Canning 0-10, 6 f, 1 sideline; David Burke 0-04; Conor Cooney 0-03, Joseph Cooney, Cathal Mannion, Niall Burke, Jason Flynn 0-02 each, Johnny Coen, Conor Whelan 0-01 each.

Scorers – Waterford: Pauric Mahony 0-11, 8f; Kevin Moran 1-01, Kieran Bennett 1-00, Jamie Barron 0-02; Michael Walsh, Brian O’Halloran, Tommy Ryan 0-01

Galway: Colm Callanan, Daithi Burke, Adrian Tuohy, John Hanbury; Padraig Mannion, Gearóid McInerney, Aidan Harte; Johnny Coen, David Burke; Joseph Cooney, Cathal Mannion, Joe Canning; Conor Whelan, Jonathan Glynn, Conor Cooney.

Subs: Niall Burke for Glynn 42 mins; Jason Flynn for Cathal Mannion 54 mins; Shane Maloney for David Burke 68 mins.

Waterford: Stephen O’Keeffe; Noel Connors, Barry Coughlan, Shane Fives; Philip Mahony, Kieran Bennett, Darragh Fives; Kevin Moran, Jamie Barron; Jake Dillon, Austin Gleeson, Pauric Mahony; Shane Bennett, Michael Walsh, Darragh Fives.

Subs: Maurice Shanahan for Shane Bennett 22 mins; Brian O’Halloran for Dillon 48 mins; Tommy Ryan for Walsh 55 mins; Colin Dunford for Barron 64 mins; Patrick Curran for Kieran Bennett 64 mins.

Referee: Feargal Horgan (Tipperary)