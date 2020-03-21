Glorious Galway – Corofin 1-14 Slaughtneil 0-7 – 2015 All-Ireland Senior Club Football Final Commentary

For the next few weeks, Galway Bay FM will be looking back at some recent glory days celebrated by the county.

Episode 2 goes back to the 2015 All-Ireland Senior Club Football Final in Croke Park.

Before they were dominating the national scene, Corofin had only one All-Ireland success in 1998 and were aiming to bridge a 17-year gap.

And they ensured the Andy Merrigan trophy would make its first of many trips to north Galway with a dominant display against Ulster champions Slaughtneil from Derry.

Martin Farragher struck the first half goal while Gary Sice and Micheal Lundy shared eight points over the hour.

Relive the breakthrough success for this current crop of Corofin players with Galway Bay FM’s commentary team of Ollie Turner, Kevin Dwyer, Alan Flynn and Frank Morris.

Scorers – Corofin: Gary Sice 0-5 (four frees), Martin Farragher 1-0, Micheál Lundy 0-3, Liam Silke 0-1 (free), Ronan Steede 0-1, Gary Delaney 0-1, Michael Farragher 0-1, Ian Burke 0-1, Joe Canney 0-1.

Scorers – Slaughtneil: Gerald Bradley 0-3, Chrissty McKaigue 0-1, Padraig Kelly 0-1 (free), Christopher Bradley 0-1 (free), Paul Bradley 0-1 (free).

Corofin: Tom Healy; Ciaran McGrath, Kieran Fitzgerald, Cathal Silke; Greg Higgins, Alan Burke, Liam Silke; Daithi Burke, Ronan Steede; Gary Sice, Michael Farragher, Gary Delaney; Martin Farragher, Micheál Lundy, Ian Burke.

Subs: Dylan Wall for Martin Farragher (49 mins), Justin Burke for Steede (55 mins), Michael Comer for Silke (55 mins), Conor Cunningham for Higgins (55 mins), Kevin Murphy for Delaney (57 mins), Joe Canney for I Burke (57 mins).

Slaughtneil: Antoin McMullan; Francis McEldowney, Brendan Rodgers, Karl McKaigue; Conan Cassidy, Chrissy McKaigue, Barry McGuigan; Patsy Bradley, Paudie McGuigan; Padraig Kelly, Christopher Bradley, Ronan Bradley; Gerald Bradley, Paul Bradley, Cormac O’Doherty.

Subs: Paul McNeill for Cassidy (43 mins), Se McGuigan for Kelly (43 mins), Padraig Cassidy for R Bradley (43 mins), Peader Kearney for B McGuigan (57 mins).

Referee: David Coldrick (Meath).