Glorious Galway – Connacht 20-10 Leinster – 2016 Guinness PRO12 Final Commentary

For the next few weeks, Galway Bay FM will be looking back at some recent glory days celebrated by the county.

Episode 4, in association with Craggy Rugby, goes back to the 2016 Guinness PRO12 Final in Edinburgh.

After being considered the weakest link among the Irish provinces, Connacht concluded a stunning season by capturing their ever PRO12 title.

Tiernan O’Halloran and Niyi Adeolokun scored first half tries to give Pat Lam’s charges a 15-0 interval lead.

And when Matt Healy went over for Connacht’s third on 57 minutes, there was only ever going to be one winner.

Relive all the action with Craggy Rugby and Galway Bay FM’s live commentary as we look back on the greatest ever day in Connacht Rugby history with Rob Murphy, Joe Healy, William Davies and all the Craggy Rugby Team.

Click HERE to enjoy Galway Bay FM’s coverage of the homecoming.

Connacht: Tiernan O’Halloran; Niyi Adeolokun, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, Matt Healy; AJ MacGinty, Kieran Marmion; Ronan Loughney, Tom McCartney, Finlay Bealham; Ultan Dillane, Aly Muldowney; Eoin McKeon, Jake Heenan, John Muldoon (captain)

Replacements: Dave Heffernan, JP Cooney, Rodney Ah You, Andrew Browne, Sean O’Brien, John Cooney, Shane O’Leary, Peter Robb

Leinster: Rob Kearney; Dave Kearney, Garry Ringrose, Ben Te’o, Luke Fitzgerald; Jonathan Sexton, Eoin Reddan; Jack McGrath, Richardt Strauss, Mike Ross; Ross Molony, Mick Kearney; Rhys Ruddock, Jordi Murphy, Jamie Heaslip (captain)

Replacements: Sean Cronin, Peter Dooley, Tadhg Furlong, Hayden Triggs, Jack Conan, Luke McGrath, Ian Madigan, Zane Kirchner.

Referee: Nigel Owens (Wales)