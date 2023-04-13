Glenamaddy readies itself for the 2023 All-Ireland Confined Drama Finals

This evening, the curtain will rise for the start of the Bostik All-Ireland Confined Drama Finals which will be hosted in Glenamaddy.

The village’s Community Centre first hosted the finals in 1993 and again in 2010 and has become the first venue to host the finals for a third time.

To celebrate this special occasion, Galway Bay FM have put together a special package on the finals and those who have worked so hard to make it a success.

Presented by John Mulligan and broadcast on Galway Talks with John Morley.