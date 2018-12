We had a very special breakfast show listeners party this morning with the one and only Gavin James. Alan and Ollie had a good chat with Gavin and performed his songs Glow (10:52) and Always (17:28). And what more appropriate way to finish the show then with Gavin James singing Fairy Tale of New York(25:57). With Special thanks to all the staff in The Maldron Hotel, The Royal Theatre Castlebar and OMG Zhivago.

