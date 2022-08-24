Galway Talks with Sally-Ann Barrett Wednesday 24th August 2022

On today’s show:

10am-11am

East Galway TD Calls on Education Minister to Intervene to Resolve to School Transport Fiasco

Colm Quinn Motoring Slot with Gerry Murphy

Headache For Galway Commuters as Works at Martin Roundabout Set To Continue Until November

11am-12pm

Dental Council Responds To Statement By Dr Anne Hahessy- Oranmore Orthodontist and Reveals Details of Meeting With Dept of Health

Connacht Rugby Players Go Up the Hill for Jack and Jill, in aid of the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation

It’s The Real McCoy Comes To Galway