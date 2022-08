On today’s show:

10am-11am

Oranmore Orthodontist Update- Some Patients Get Appointments and Files

Galway Mother Tells of School Transport Woes As She Is Unable To Secure a Bus Ticket for Her Children

11am-12pm

Garda Slot with Kenneth Boyle Galway Gardai

The Man with the Moving House – Breandán Begley Tells How He Took On Kerry County Council For the Right To Build A Home On His Own Land and Won

Winners of Scheme to house a family on Inis Meáin for A Year Announced