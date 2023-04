On today’s show:

9am-10am

Junior Minister Anne Rabbitte Discusses the Findings of the Autism Innovation Strategy Consultation Report

Galway Parent of Autistic Children Gives Her Reaction To First Stage of Autism Innovation Strategy Findings

10am-11am

David Nevin Rounds Up The Latest Developments At Galway City Council

Darkness Into Light Returns To Galway on May 6th 2023

‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM