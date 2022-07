On the show today:

Is it time for an election? Our local TDs debate ahead of this evenings no confidence motion

Galway City Council- Backs Plan for Multi million Euro Crown Plaza Move.

New Initiative to Help Victims of Domestic abuse launched in pharmacies in Galway

Galway Restauranteurs Highlights Effect of Escalating Energy Costs on Businesses

What is the current Situation at Galway University Hospital ? The General Manager joins us for an update