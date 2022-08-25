Galway Talks with Sally-Ann Barrett Thursday 25th August 2022

On today’s show:

10am-11am

100 Jobs Under Threat At Arrabawan Creamery In Kilconnell

Galway Senator Says Both Galway Councils have spent less than they were allocated for cycling and walking by Eamon Ryan and the NTA

Kilrickle Finally Set To Get A Water Supply

11am-12pm

Gardening Slot with Anne McKeown from McDees

Mike Denver, also known as “The Galway Boy”, is one of Ireland’s top Entertainers and he joined us in studio

Update Regarding Regional Independent Group of TD’s Pre Budget Meetings with Finance Minister and Public Expenditure Minister