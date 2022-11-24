Galway Talks with Sally-Ann Barrett (Thursday, 24th November 2022)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Galway Public Urged To Protect Families from RSV, Flu and Winter Viruses
Minister of State for Local Government Discusses Maternity Leave for Councillors, Funding for Galway and the Challenges of the Planning Process
10am-11am
Ballinasloe Mother Forecasts Nightmare Winter as Her 2 Children Remain Unable to Access CF Drug Kaftrio
Connacht Tribune Headlines
East Galway Group Launch New Campaign Against Gender Violence
11am-12pm
Gardening Slot with Anne McKeown
Advice on the Dos and Don’ts of the Office Gathering Ahead Galway Christmas Party Season
