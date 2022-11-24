Galway Talks with Sally-Ann Barrett (Thursday, 24th November 2022)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Galway Public Urged To Protect Families from RSV, Flu and Winter Viruses 

Minister of State for Local Government Discusses Maternity Leave for Councillors, Funding for Galway and the Challenges of the Planning Process 

10am-11am

Ballinasloe Mother Forecasts Nightmare Winter as Her 2 Children Remain Unable to Access CF Drug Kaftrio 

Connacht Tribune Headlines 

East Galway Group Launch New Campaign Against Gender Violence 

11am-12pm

Gardening Slot with Anne McKeown 

Advice on the Dos and Don’ts of the Office Gathering Ahead Galway Christmas Party Season

‘Galway Talks with Sally-Ann Barrett’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM

