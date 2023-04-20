Galway Talks with Sally-Ann Barrett (Thursday, 20th April 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Do We Need A New Political Party? Local TD Michael Fitzmaurice calls on independents to create a real alternative for rural voters
Bowel Cancer Awareness Month- Campaign Continues To Lower Screening Age
10am-11am
Women’s Health- Galway Physiotherapist Encourages Women Not to Suffer in Silence
Ballybane Library- Galway City Library Shows How Much It Has To Offer the Community
Connacht Tribune Headlines
