Galway Talks with Sally-Ann Barrett (Thursday, 20th April 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Do We Need A New Political Party? Local TD Michael Fitzmaurice calls on independents to create a real alternative for rural voters

Bowel Cancer Awareness Month- Campaign Continues To Lower Screening Age

10am-11am

Women’s Health- Galway Physiotherapist Encourages Women Not to Suffer in Silence

Ballybane Library- Galway City Library Shows How Much It Has To Offer the Community

Connacht Tribune Headlines

