Sally Ann was joined by Liam O’Loughlin who’s father spent 172 hours on a trolley in hospital, Paraic O’Brien on his appointment as Foreign Correspondent for Channel 4.

Roscommon journalist Seamus Duke joins the programme and speaks on the sad passing of Archie Naughton of Join Our Boys, John Mulligan looks at the weekend sport and Mia Mullarkey and Sarah Ahern join Sally Ann on their film Safe As House that will have it’s World Premiere as part of the Galway Film Fleadh.