Galway Talks With Keith Finngean Thursday 21st July 2022

On the show today:

Is a rent free year on Inis Meáin your dream?

A Galway Talks listener highlights dangers of Weever fish stings

Local Authority seeks more information from Monivea Rugby Club on mast application

As our build up to the All Ireland Football final continues, Sally-Ann Barrett speaks to Seamus Burke of St James’s GAA Club in Renmore the home club of Paul Conroy

Madra Dog Rescue takes to Twitter to appeal for homes as pounds are full

And singer Mary Coughlan joins us in studio for a catch up while she’s in Galway for the Arts Festival