Warning To Farmers As Cattle Stolen on Galway Border

Warning To Farmers As Cattle Stolen

Gardaí have launched an investigation into the theft of seven high-quality Friesian in-calf heifers from farmland on the Galway border over the weekend. The livestock were stolen some time between Friday evening and Saturday morning on rented land at Ballydangan, just outside Ballinasloe. The animals, all of which have high economic breeding index (EBI) value, are owned by dairy farmer Enda Doran from Kilbegley from South Roscommon:

Keith Fahy – Teagasc Advisor and Presenter Country Life Galway Bay FM joined Sally-Ann this morning to discuss the issue.

