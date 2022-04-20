Tribute to Kate Moran

“A tremendous role model for our many underage players and a wonderful leader both on and off the field of play” That was how Athenry Camogie Club described Kate Moran last night as the club issued a statement on the tragic death of the 21 year old. Tributes have flooded in for the talented young player from Monivea who died 24 hours after suffering a head injury during a club match between Athenry and Ardrahan on Monday.

In memory of Kate, Athenry Camogie Club are holding a candlelight vigil tonight, Wednesday April 20th 2022 in Kenny Park Athenry at 9PM.

