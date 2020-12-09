LISTEN: The Reality of Stillbirth

print

Being told your baby has died in the womb is one of the most devasting things that can happen to parents. When a baby is delivered after 24 weeks or more of pregnancy and is not alive, this is known as stillbirth. The term miscarriage is applied to the loss of a baby during the first 23 weeks.

Today Sally-Ann spoke to Galway Talks listener Fiona. Living in East Galway, last month Fiona took part in the Irish Mummy podcast series and recounted the loss of her three babies. Today she tells her story in a bid to prompt our health system to re-examine how women who experience the loss of a baby are treated within the hospital setting.