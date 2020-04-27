Galway Talks, SOS – Support Our Saoírse

Listen back to mother of Saoírse, Roseanna Ruane on Galway Talks last Friday morning.

In December 2019 at the age of 7 Saoírse was diagnosed with a rare Osteosarcoma tumour in her tibia. This is a life-threatening tumour which will require Saoírse to have months of intense chemotherapy in Crumlin. Not only has Saoírse to endure this treatment but she also underwent life-changing surgery last month with the amputation of her right leg. Saoirse’s family have set up a go fund me fundraiser page. To donate click HERE.