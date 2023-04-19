Galway Talks: Policing Progress in City and County

In November 2022 there was a changing of the guard in terms of policing in Galway.

Taking up the appointment as Galway’s most senior garda, Galway’s new Chief Superintendent set out plans to focus on community policing and crime, in particular tackling organised crime and the prevalence of drugs in the county.

Chief Superintendent Gerry Roche, Galway Gardai spoke to Sally-Ann about what has changed and is Galway a safer place? Listen to find out.

