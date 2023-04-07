PODCAST: Irish Fest – The Galway Story

‘Irish Fest – The Galway Story’ is an in-depth look at the 30-year relationship between Milwaukee Irish Festival and Galway.

This documentary explores the history, culture and personal stories that have shaped this wonderful partnership.

The documentary isn’t just about facts and figures, it’s also a deeply personal exploration of the human experience, featuring an interview with Patrick Connolly – a young man from South Galway who emigrated many years ago to the United States.

He attended the festival with his family when he was unable to travel home. He continues to attend every year.

Discover the Hidden Story behind Milwaukee Irish Fest on Galway Bay FM.

Over the course of the last eight months, father and daughter team Keith and Katie Finnegan have interviewed key players in Ireland and Milwaukee, delved into historical archives, and uncovered hidden gems that will surprise and delight you over the two hours.

The documentary was funded by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland.

The Mayor of the city of Milwaukee Cavalier Johnson speaks about the sister cities’ relationship; Galway based ‘We Banjo 3’ speak about the cracking American market in three days; and former Papal Nuncio to Ireland Archbishop Jude Thaddeus Okolo all feature in the documentary along with a host of other guests.

‘Irish Fest – The Galway Story’ broadcasted on Galway Bay FM on Good Friday (7th April 2023).