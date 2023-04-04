PODCAST: Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Tuesday, 4th April 2023)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Regional Chair of the IFA brought arctic loads of fertiliser from the North saving farmers E100 a tonne.

Actions of PSV Drivers and the Law

Tuam X-Ray facilities to be delivered after a long-delayed process

10am-11am

25th Anniversary Good Friday Agreement

Crime Prevention Advice

Living Your Best Life with COPD…Marking World Health Day (April 7), COPD Support Ireland hosts lifestyle webinar for people with COPD

11am-12pm

Ceara Conway performs CAOIN at An Taibhdhearc, April 6th

Aer Arann Half Marathon

May 13th Invitation to all past pupils and former Staff to join us in a celebration of Scoil Bhríde Mercy Secondary School Tuam,

‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan,’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM.