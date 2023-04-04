PODCAST: Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Tuesday, 4th April 2023)

Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Regional Chair of the IFA brought arctic loads of fertiliser from the North saving farmers E100 a tonne. 

Actions of PSV Drivers and the Law 

Tuam X-Ray facilities to be delivered after a long-delayed process 

10am-11am

25th Anniversary Good Friday Agreement 

Crime Prevention Advice 

Living Your Best Life with COPD…Marking World Health Day (April 7), COPD Support Ireland hosts lifestyle webinar for people with COPD 

11am-12pm

Ceara Conway performs CAOIN at An Taibhdhearc, April 6th 

Aer Arann Half Marathon 

May 13th Invitation to all past pupils and former Staff to join us in a celebration of Scoil Bhríde Mercy Secondary School Tuam, 

‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan,’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM.

