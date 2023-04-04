PODCAST: Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Tuesday, 4th April 2023)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Regional Chair of the IFA brought arctic loads of fertiliser from the North saving farmers E100 a tonne.
Actions of PSV Drivers and the Law
Tuam X-Ray facilities to be delivered after a long-delayed process
10am-11am
25th Anniversary Good Friday Agreement
Crime Prevention Advice
Living Your Best Life with COPD…Marking World Health Day (April 7), COPD Support Ireland hosts lifestyle webinar for people with COPD
11am-12pm
Ceara Conway performs CAOIN at An Taibhdhearc, April 6th
Aer Arann Half Marathon
May 13th Invitation to all past pupils and former Staff to join us in a celebration of Scoil Bhríde Mercy Secondary School Tuam,
