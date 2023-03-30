PODCAST: Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Thursday, 30th March 2023)

On today’s show
9am-10am
Greenway Consultation in Gort Very Positive
Major Search Last Night In Renville/Oranmore area
Self-catering accommodation providers were in Dublin to protest the short-term letting bill
Credit union Managers Association Spring Conference & AGM “Change 2023” continues today
10am-11am
Connacht Tribune Headlines with Dave O’Connell
We hear from the new presenter of On The Move who is starting next week
The Martin Roundabout won’t be finished until the end of May
11am-12pm
Gardening Slot with Anne McKeown
Galway-based composer to rerelease piece of music to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement
Mental Health Ireland and Iarnród Éireann invite nation to ask How Are You? on March 30th
We remember the late comedian Paul O’Grady, who father hailed from Glinsk
‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM.