PODCAST: Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Monday, 30th January 2023)

Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan

On today’s show:

9am-10am

120 Ukrainian refugees to be housed in O’Dea’s Hotel in Loughrea;

Funding secured for feasibility study into the Tidal Pools in Salthill;

Galway-Limerick railway line bucks the trend with rapid growth when overall rail patronage down more than 25%;

University of Galway research on ‘weaning’ patients from ventilation aims to improve outcomes

Moycullen Bypass Traffic Disruptions 

10am-11am

Animal Abuse 

New Initiatives launched by Ollscoil na Gaillimhe and Gaillimh le Gaeilge to promote spoken Irish in the city 

Regional start-up summit planned for Galway next month 

‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM.

