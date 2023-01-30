PODCAST: Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Monday, 30th January 2023)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
120 Ukrainian refugees to be housed in O’Dea’s Hotel in Loughrea;
Funding secured for feasibility study into the Tidal Pools in Salthill;
Galway-Limerick railway line bucks the trend with rapid growth when overall rail patronage down more than 25%;
University of Galway research on ‘weaning’ patients from ventilation aims to improve outcomes
Moycullen Bypass Traffic Disruptions
10am-11am
Animal Abuse
New Initiatives launched by Ollscoil na Gaillimhe and Gaillimh le Gaeilge to promote spoken Irish in the city
Regional start-up summit planned for Galway next month
